Goldman Sachs: Here's Why We Deserve To Pay Ourselves A Boatload Of Money

As Goldman Sachs (GS) holds emergency meetings with shareholders over the subject of pay, the bank has released a document (.pdf), via FT Alphaville, to the public explaining why, exactly, Goldman employees deserve to be richer than God.
The argument basically boils down to: we kick arse and we deserve it, and you should feel damn lucky you’re not one of those sad Citigroup shareholders.
Check out the case, and see if you’re persuaded >>
Source: Goldman Sachs Compensation Practices
Source: Goldman Sachs Compensation Practices
Source: Goldman Sachs Compensation Practices
Source: Goldman Sachs Compensation Practices
Source: Goldman Sachs Compensation Practices
Source: Goldman Sachs Compensation Practices
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.