Goldman Sachs: Here's Why We Deserve To Pay Ourselves A Boatload Of Money

As Goldman Sachs (GS) holds emergency meetings with shareholders over the subject of pay, the bank has released a document (.pdf), via FT Alphaville, to the public explaining why, exactly, Goldman employees deserve to be richer than God.



The argument basically boils down to: we kick arse and we deserve it, and you should feel damn lucky you’re not one of those sad Citigroup shareholders.

Check out the case, and see if you’re persuaded >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.