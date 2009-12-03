Goldman Sachs: Here's Why We Deserve To Pay Ourselves A Boatload Of Money

Joe Weisenthal
goldmanpayreport

As Goldman Sachs (GS) holds emergency meetings with shareholders over the subject of pay, the bank has released a document (.pdf), via FT Alphaville,  to the public explaining why, exactly, Goldman employees deserve to be richer than God.

The argument basically boils down to: we kick arse and we deserve it, and you should feel damn lucky you’re not one of those sad Citigroup shareholders.

Check out the case, and see if you’re persuaded >>

First, bear in mind that we pay our employees a lot, so that they can make you money

Check out our fat margins

Historically, comp growth has always been right in line with revenue growth

In all the key performance measures, Goldman comp actually lags

And remember, our top brass got hosed last year

When the stock plummeted, they felt the pain

But here's the fact, we're DESTROYING our peers. Imagine being a Citigroup shareholder. HA!

And we don't just use our money for bonuses. We also spend a lot on buybacks and dividends

Basically, we're kicking arse. What are you complaining about?

In case you still don't get the message

