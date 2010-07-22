GOLDMAN'S TOP ECONOMIST MAKES IT OFFICIAL: HERE COMES THE SECOND HALF SLOWDOWN

Photo: Robert Thomson via Flickr

Goldman Sachs’ Jan Hatzius has released a new report on the U.S. economy subtitled “The Second Half Slowdown.” If that wasn’t depressing enough, the details may be.Hatzius’ report (via Paul Kedrosky) details the key headwinds facing the American economy, many of which have the impact of building a deflationary environment.



The charts provide an excellent of brief of the negative potential for the second half of 2010 and what investors should be preparing themselves for.

