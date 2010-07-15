Goldman Sachs Heiress Talks About How Mean Anti-Semites Were To Her Grandfather

Photo: Palgrave Macmillan via Bloomberg

June Breton Fisher, Henry Goldman’s granddaughter and the great-granddaughter of Goldman Sachs’ founder, Marcus Goldman, just wrote a book about her ancestors.June is old enough to be a grandmother herself now, but she remembers that her grandfather, Henry Goldman, got pushed around on the streets of Germany.



From Bloomberg:

Henry and his wife were in Berlin, where they’d always had a wonderful time. Now many of their former friends wouldn’t speak to them, they couldn’t get seats at the opera, and the ice cream parlor waiter they’d known for 30 years was reluctant to serve them.

Even though he had a white cane, Henry was also shoved around on the streets. He realised the country had changed.

It’s sad because the country he used to love (because “the German people were industrious, innovative in their work habits, and they loved children and flowers, which was the big line then”) had been taken over by Hitler and he was no longer welcome.

From the looks of this, Fisher’s book could be great for Goldman. The firm needs some sympathy right now and this story is a bit of a tear-jerker.

Except, eek, it’s called “When Money Was In Fashion.” And also June says she is “disappointed” by the recent events.

“My grandfather and Mr. Sachs were very ethical, moral businessmen and what they really wanted to do above all else was preserve the Goldman Sachs name.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.