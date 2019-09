Here’s all 901 pages of emails, documents, presentations, and so much more from the Goldman Sachs investigation by the Senate. Take your time reading if possible – there’s a lot of great stuff in here. The exhibit is made available courtesy of the Senate’s official website.







042710Exhibits

