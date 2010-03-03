Goldman Sachs Denies Having The Coolest Vending Machines Ever

Photo: mediabistro
Note: Goldman PR says: “we do not have Fresh Direct vending machines on the trading floor.”And another addition: IAC (the people that own the Daily Beast) say they have these at their office, too.
Goldman Sachs’ Manhattan office has added something new to their office, according to a source.They now have delicious, gourmet meals from great restaurants all over the city available right on the trading floor.
On the menu:
Chicken Tikka Masala from Tabla
Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas from Rosa Mexicana
Beef Bourguignon from Terrance Brennan
(Fresh Direct works on the recipes with the restaurant.)
Cost: $6-10. Just microwave for four minutes and yum!
Fresh meals that make you never want to leave the office.
