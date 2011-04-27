Goldman Sachs Has Had No Analyst Covering Microsoft For Months Now

Photo: TechieIndex

Last year, Goldman Sachs analyst Sarah Friar made some waves when she downgraded Microsoft, warned that the company had no tablet strategy, and suggested that Microsoft spin off its consumer businesses.Then, Friar put her career where her opinions were, and took a job with Salesforce.com, the company most associated with the cloud computing push that threatens Microsoft’s traditional desktop and server software businesses.



The weird thing: Goldman hasn’t put anybody else on Microsoft since she left.

According to the Seattle Times, for the last four months, the brokerage firm that took Microsoft public has had no analyst covering Microsoft.

That probably says more than any downgrade could. The company apparently just isn’t interesting enough to Goldman’s clients to bother putting an analyst on it. (Or, Goldman would rather say nothing than have another analyst diss one of its most successful clients).

Microsoft reports earnings for the first quarter (Q3 of Microsoft’s 2011 fiscal year) on Thursday.

