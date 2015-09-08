Goldman's entire outlook for markets and the economy in one big slide

Goldman Sachs remains bullish on US stocks after all the volatility of the past few weeks.

The bank’s strategists laid out its forecasts for major global markets and US economic data in a weekly note clients on Friday.

According to chief equity strategist David Kostin, the S&P 500 is forecast to rally 8% to close the year at 2100. On Friday, the index closed about 3% above the most recent low of 1868 reached on August 25.

Goldman also says that September is off the table, and the Federal Reserve will wait until December before it raises its benchmark interest rate for the first time in over nine years.

NOW WATCH: Paul Krugman Explains Why There Are Two Kinds Of Economists And One Kind Is Wrong



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.