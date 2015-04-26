Goldman's entire outlook for markets and the economy in one slide

Markets recovered last week after a weak preceding Friday, with stocks in Europe, the US and Australia rallying.

West Texas Intermediate crude prices rose, as did iron ore.

In a recent note, Goldman economist Jan Hatzius said he sees US economic growth bouncing back in the second quarter after a below-trend first quarter.

As for what else the rest of the year holds, Goldman’s chief equity strategist David Kostin included the following slide in his US Weekly Kickstart note, summing up the firm’s outlook for every major market in 2015 and beyond.

