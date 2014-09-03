Here Are Goldman Sachs' Forecasts For Everything

The stock market is at an all-time high, with the S&P 500 at 2,003. Meanwhile, yields around the world have been tumbling.

So, what happens next?

Below are Goldman Sachs’ current forecasts for the U.S. economy and every major financial asset class in the world. It comes from David Kostin’s new US Weekly Kickstart note.

The analysts see stocks around the world going a bit higher as yields come off their lows.

In another note Tuesday, Morgan Stanley analysts made their case for the S&P 500 going to 3,000 within the next five years or so.

