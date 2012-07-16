GOLDMAN SACHS: This Is What The Country's Biggest Housing Markets Will Do For The Next 2 Years

In Goldman Sachs’ “Weekly Kickstart” research report, the bank released its forecast of housing markets through Q1 2014. Goldman forecasted 20 housing markets, listing 13 and the composite average. Overall, Goldman expects the housing market to grow in these cities over that time span, but at just a 1.6 per cent rate.

Housing markets that have been severely hurt, such as Detroit, Miami, and Phoenix, are cities that Goldman expects to grow at a very high rate. 

Atlanta: -6.2%

Percentage from high: -37%

Percentage from low: 1%

New York: -2.9%

Percentage from high: -26%

Percentage from low: 0%

Los Angeles: -2.4%

Percentage from high: -40%

Percentage from low: 3%

Washington DC: -0.2%

Percentage from high: -27%

Percentage from low: 9%

Boston: 0.1%

Percentage from high: -17%

Percentage from low: 1%

San Francisco: 1.4%

Percentage from high: -40%

Percentage from low: 10%

Las Vegas: 1.7%

Percentage from high: -61%

Percentage from low: 2%

Chicago: 2.2%

Percentage from high: -37%

Percentage from low: 1%

Charlotte: 5.0%

Percentage from high: -16%

Percentage from low: 2%

Dallas: 5.1%

Percentage from high: -6%

Percentage from low: 4%

Phoenix: 7.2%

Percentage from high: -51%

Percentage from low: 12%

Miami: 9.6%

Percentage from high: -48%

Percentage from low: 6%

Detroit: 12.4%

Percentage from high: -46%

Percentage from low: 2%

Composite 20: 1.6%

Percentage from high: -33%

Percentage from low: 2%

