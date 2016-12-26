This Goldman Sachs flowchart tells you everything you need to know about how Brexit should play out

With the year coming to an end, everyone is starting to think about 2017 might hold for the world.

Two of the biggest story lines of 2016 — Brexit and President Trump — will continue in the new year and Goldman Sachs has produced a comprehensive yet concise flowchart showing how the Brexit process should play out over the next few years.

The chart, which was in the latest “Top of Mind” note sent to clients by the investment bank this week, doesn’t present any new information but it is a handy cut-out-and-keep guide to the Brexit process (feel free to bookmark this page!)

Here is the chart:

