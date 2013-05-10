Goldman Sachs Freaks Out At Bloomberg For Spying On Its Employees

Business InsiderBloomberg, founded by Mayor Michael Bloomberg, brings in about $6 billion in annual revenue.Goldman Sachs recently confronted Bloomberg LP after learning that reporters for the business news service have been using the company’s terminals to monitor employees of the Wall Street bank, Mark Decambre of The New York Post reports.



Goldman officials learned that Bloomberg staffers could determine not only which of its employees had logged into Bloomberg’s proprietary terminals but also how many times they had used particular functions, sources told The Post.

Form The Post:

In one instance, a Bloomberg reporter asked a Goldman executive if a partner at the bank had recently left the firm — noting casually that he hadn’t logged into his Bloomberg terminal in some time, sources added.

Wall Street firms pay about $20,000 a year to rent each terminal, which provides reams of real time data about everything from financial transactions to sports to hard news.

A Bloomberg spokeman said that it immediately “decided to disable journalist access to this customer relationship information for all clients.”

