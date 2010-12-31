Can You Answer This Tricky Interview Question Posed To A First Year Analyst Applicant At Goldman Sachs?

Goldman Sachs has a notoriously difficult interview process.
According to Glassdoor.com, interviewers are subjected to a number of tests including, a Phone Interview, a Group/Panel Interview, a Presentation, an IQ/Intelligence Test, a Skills Test, a Personality Test, a Drug Test and a Background Check.
Think you can handle it?
See how well you answer this one, posed to an applicant in the first-year analyst program, the lowest level at Goldman Sachs.
If you were shrunk to the size of a pencil and put in a blender, how would you get out?
Put your responses in the comments section.
Hint: They’re mostly looking for an answer that shows your ability to solve a problem analytically.
Via Huffington Post
