Can You Answer This Tricky Interview Question Posed To A First Year Analyst Applicant At Goldman Sachs?

Goldman Sachs has a notoriously difficult interview process.



According to Glassdoor.com, interviewers are subjected to a number of tests including, a Phone Interview, a Group/Panel Interview, a Presentation, an IQ/Intelligence Test, a Skills Test, a Personality Test, a Drug Test and a Background Check.

Think you can handle it?

See how well you answer this one, posed to an applicant in the first-year analyst program, the lowest level at Goldman Sachs.

If you were shrunk to the size of a pencil and put in a blender, how would you get out?

Put your responses in the comments section.

Hint: They’re mostly looking for an answer that shows your ability to solve a problem analytically.

Via Huffington Post

