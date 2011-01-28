Why You Wish You Worked At Goldman Sachs (And No It's Not The Money)

Goldman Sachsers love working for Goldman Sachs.



They love their new office; they love Lloyd; they love the paychecks.

But do you know what they love most?

Their Goldman brothers and sisters.

They like the fact that when they walk into those offices downtown, they feel like they’re part of a family, according to Fortune.

Fortune does an annual review of the best 100 companies to work for and Goldman was the highest ranked Wall Street firm at 23.

Also, its one of only 13 companies to have earned a spot on the list every year since the ranking debuted in 1998.

Why?

Well, according to “20 pages of unfiltered” responses from Goldman employees, it’s because they like the culture; the camaraderie.

Staffers like working for the bank, because, according to Fortune, “Goldman feels like a family” with family members “often getting defensive about any assumptions otherwise.”

“People on the outside are not aware of the feeling” said one Goldmanite.

“The sense of family and belonging that comes from working here is like none other,” said another.

Also, the firm scored nine points higher than the average score on whether, “Management hires people who fit in well here.”

It also scored 9 points higher on the statement, “People here are willing to give extra to get the job done.”

Also, the employees pretty much worship their boss. When Lloyd walks out onto that trading floor, or through the halls of the i-bank, his army get excited.

We’re not sure if this is healthy or not, but it certainly makes for a well-oiled money-making machine.

