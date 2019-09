Goldman’s stock is falling hard today and just picked up the pace. It’s currently at $133.44 (and falling) as of writing this post, down 2.7%. In a matter of seconds, the stock went from $135 to $133.60.

The move appears to be a response to new reports of an SEC investigation into a different CDO deal.



Photo: Google Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.