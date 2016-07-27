Goldman Sachs is having a rough week.

On Tuesday, news broke that the firm is being sued for allegedly breaching its fiduciary duty.

The private equity firm Primus Pacific Partners — a shareholder of one of Goldman’s clients, the Malaysian bank EON Capital — is suing the firm for $510 million, CNBC reports, citing a statement.

The global bank is accused of hiding a conflict of interest involving Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB.

Meanwhile, on Monday news broke that the Federal Reserve will bring a roughly $50 million enforcement action against the bank over an information leak.

The former Fed employee Jason Gross last year admitted to leaking confidential government information to Rohit Bansal, a banker at Goldman Sachs. They pleaded guilty to theft of government property in November.

As Reuters reports, the firm has already paid a $50 million penalty to the New York Department of Financial Services over the issue.

All in all, not a great start to the week for the firm.

Last week, Goldman Sachs reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations but couched the results in language that indicated the outlook was not good for the firm.

The firm cited “a challenging environment characterised by low interest rates, political uncertainty and concerns about global growth.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.