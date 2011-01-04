Goldman Sachs' Facebook Investment Is A Disgrace To The Social Web

We are all sharing at some amazing times.



The Social Web is accelerating at Supersonic Speed. It’s scary but fun to be a part of it.

There are so many interesting parts to the Goldman Sachs $gs investing in Facebook $fbook news.

New York Times gets the breaking news love.

Andrew has hustled for a long time so kudos ( I mean the guy used to have to do Wallstrip to get attention).

That said, big woop as I care what my friends and fellow investors think on Stocktwits, Twitter, techmeme and the blogosphere. I have not gone to Facebook to read the news or weigh in. I got the news on Stocktwits.

When Time Warner bought AOL, a real top in internet valuations was put into place. Does a deal like this mean a bigger long-term top in Social Media valuations is at hand? If so, when?

Facebook could literally tie up tens of thousands of engineers. Is that good?

For Goldman Sachs, this is a no lose situation. If it works, they get the IPO and make some money. That is their job. They got off so easy with the government that this is like Vegas money they probably thought would be the taxpayer’s at some point a year back.

I think that Google has to buy Twitter and that will start to be a meme soon. It’s a chess game and nuclear war now in the social space.

The only thing I DO know is that Goldman could give a rat’s arse about the social web and sharing. If they are the top in social web, it’s small potatoes. The war in bonds, currencies and commodities is where the real money is at. This is play money. I hate that Facebook is letting them in.

This is not a coup for Goldman Sachs, this is a shame for the social web.

Go $GOOG.

Disclosure – Long Google

PS – The pricks at Goldman Sachs have set up a ‘special purpose’ vehicle to make this investment and resell it down the road. I remember when ‘special purpose’ made me smile.



This post originally appeared at Howardlindzon.com.

