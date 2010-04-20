As Expected, Goldman Sachs's Fabrice Tourre "Takes Time Off"

Fabrice Tourre, the Goldman Sachs (GS) banker at the centre of the company’s fraud charges, has decided to take some time off, according to an alert on CNBC.



Goldman maintains that it’s voluntary and that he hasn’t been suspended, but then, they couldn’t say otherwise.

(We suspect that Tourre was informed that it would be a good time for him to decide to take some time off).

The “voluntary” decision is important.

For now, Goldman is maintaining that it has done nothing wrong. And suspending Tourre would immediately make it look like he had done something wrong.

