5 Great Slides From Goldman On What's At Stake In The Debt Ceiling Fight

Goldman Sachs just provided clients with a very simple guide to what’s at stake right now because of the debt ceiling.We’ve taken 5 helpful charts from their presentation, which was given to clients before a conference call about the debt ceiling we detailed yesterday.
The good news is that (somewhat) comparable events in 1979 and 1995 didn’t cause the world to end. The bad news is that things had to get pretty hairy before any progress was made, and it took a while for everything to get back to normal.
In fact former Senator Judd Gregg predicted that there’s at least a 50-50 chance of a government shut-down before a deal on the call.
The U.S. is facing three scenarios as we approach the August 2 deadline to increase the debt ceiling or risk defaulting.
The key thing in the crosshairs is the U.S.'s AAA credit rating. Ratings agencies warn they might downgrade to AA.
Beyond a ratings downgrade, there is the risk that the U.S. misses some payments it owes foreign creditors or government workers, for example. Look what happened in 1995.
The good news: the impact on the equity market when the U.S. experienced similar situations in 1995 and 1979 was negative at first, but once the problem was resolved it quickly reversed.
