5 Great Slides From Goldman On What's At Stake In The Debt Ceiling Fight

Photo: BAR photography via flickr

Goldman Sachs just provided clients with a very simple guide to what’s at stake right now because of the debt ceiling.We’ve taken 5 helpful charts from their presentation, which was given to clients before a conference call about the debt ceiling we detailed yesterday.



The good news is that (somewhat) comparable events in 1979 and 1995 didn’t cause the world to end. The bad news is that things had to get pretty hairy before any progress was made, and it took a while for everything to get back to normal.

In fact former Senator Judd Gregg predicted that there’s at least a 50-50 chance of a government shut-down before a deal on the call.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.