Goldman Sachs Evacuated!

A low flying plane over the Hudson River has forced the evacuation of Goldman Sachs headquarters at 85 Broad Street.



Employees are filing down stairwells now, after a large commercial aeroplane was seen flying low over Hudson River accompanied by military jets.

CNBC is reporting that it is some sort of planned military exercise. See our main story for details.

Did you see the plane? Was your office evacuated?

Developing…

