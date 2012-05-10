Goldman Sachs Details Its Eurozone Exposure

In a 10-Q filing today, Goldman Sachs outlined their credit exposures to the troubled Eurozone countries, continuing with a trend that most major U.S. investment banks have taken up since the Eurozone crisis started.



Here’s the chart outlining their gross and net exposures to Greece, Ireland, Italy and Portugal (as of March 2012)—

(click to enlarge)

Photo: Goldman Sachs 10-Q

Comparatively, GS has decreased their PIIGS exposure quite a bit compared to last year. The bank had a gross exposure of $3.43 billion compared to $4.16 billion last year. Net exposure was $1.58 billion, compared to $2.46 billion as of September 2011.

Here’s the chart Goldman released of their Europe exposures last September:

