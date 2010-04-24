It's Not Just European GOVERNMENTS That Have Massive Pension Problems--Companies Are Getting Hammered, Too

Right now, talk of a European debt crisis is centering on the potential of Greek default. Investors are also worried about whether IMF-EU assistance will be enough to save the struggling nation, and whether the crisis will spread to the rest of the PIIGS.



But debt isn’t just a problem for European governments. The private sector is suffering through a large amount of off-balance sheet debts due to pension problems, and it’s causing growth and market-value problems for some of Europe’s biggest industries.

(Need we mention that we have the same problem here?).

Here are the highlights of an excellent presentation on the European debt problem from Goldman Sachs.

