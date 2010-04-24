It's Not Just European GOVERNMENTS That Have Massive Pension Problems--Companies Are Getting Hammered, Too

Right now, talk of a European debt crisis is centering on the potential of Greek default. Investors are also worried about whether IMF-EU assistance will be enough to save the struggling nation, and whether the crisis will spread to the rest of the PIIGS.
But debt isn’t just a problem for European governments. The private sector is suffering through a large amount of off-balance sheet debts due to pension problems, and it’s causing growth and market-value problems for some of Europe’s biggest industries.
(Need we mention that we have the same problem here?).
Here are the highlights of an excellent presentation on the European debt problem from Goldman Sachs.
In bad times for the market, pensions have far higher expenses, because companies have to cover the gap created by the falling assets.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Source: Goldman Sachs
Source: Goldman Sachs
Companies with large pension obligations get hit more in a bear market because asset prices typically decline.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Pensions are still choosing to stay away from equities...which means they've missed a lot of the recent rally
Source: Goldman Sachs
But private companies in Europe are still doing better than governments. Check out the awful state of European public debt.
