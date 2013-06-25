Goldman Sachs Equity Markets Boss Says IPOs Wont Pick Up Until After The Australian Election

Photo: Getty/Ryan Pierse

Recent market losses have knocked the wind out of what was already a tough period for initial public offerings in Australia.

iSelect — the comparison website — found out the hard way when its shares fell sharply after its debut yesterday. Shares went down 15.7% from the $1.85 issue price, finishing at $1.56.

In an article by Michael Bennett at The Australian, Goldman Sachs head of equity capital markets Sean Walsh said IPOs probably wont pick up until after September.

“There’s a lot of pitching activity for IPOs going on. But I’d be surprised if it turned into material IPO issuance at these levels of volatility . . . it feels to us activity levels are going to be very slow until after the election.

“It’s at the end of reporting season, during which major equity issues rarely happen.”

