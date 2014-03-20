Goldman Sachs Elevator Has A New Book Deal

It didn’t take long for John LeFevre — the man behind the satirical Twitter feed, Goldman Sachs Elevator — to get a new deal after Simon and Schuster dumped him.

Earlier this month LeFevre lost his previous deal when Simon and Schuster said that information that had “recently come to light” forced them to end their relationship.

One can only assume that Simon and Schuster was referring to the fact that LeFevre, a former bond executive at Citi, never worked at Goldman Sachs.

LeFevre’s new deal is with Grove Atlantic and publisher Morgan Entrekin who has worked with Bret Easton Ellis (of American Psycho fame) and Tucker Max (author of ‘I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell).

Press release below: Grove Atlantic to publish STRAIGHT TO HELL: True Tales of Deviance, Debauchery, and Billion-Dollar Deals by John LeFevre, author of @GSElevator STRAIGHT TO HELL: True Tales of Deviance, Debauchery, and Billion-Dollar Deals by John LeFevre, the riotous voice behind the infamous Twitter handle @GSElevator, will be published by Grove Atlantic in November 2014. As the anonymous @GSElevator, with over 650,000 followers, LeFevre made headlines with hilarious, shamelessly voyeuristic insights about the world of finance. “John’s satirical voice captures the outrageous, excessive yet fascinating lives and culture of a certain segment of the international banking elite. His work is amusing, disturbing, and at times shocking,” said Grove Atlantic publisher Morgan Entrekin. STRAIGHT TO HELL is LeFevre’s unapologetic, darkly funny account of his career in investment banking. “It’s about my stories and experiences from my own unique vantage point on Wall Street — the bond syndicate desk. This book pulls the curtain back on the trading floors and roadshows to private planes and after-hours overindulgences. I’ve seen it all,” said LeFevre. LeFevre joined Salomon Brothers immediately out of college and has had a distinguished career in international finance, working in New York, London, and Hong Kong. In 2010, Goldman Sachs hired him to be its head of Asia Debt Syndicate, a position that he was eventually unable to take due to a contractual issue. “I’m thrilled my book and I have found a home at Grove Atlantic and that the publishing process is back on track,” said LeFevre. Byrd Leavell of Waxman Leavell Literary Agency, who represents LeFevre, said, “I was delighted that we landed at Grove Atlantic and that Morgan and Jamison saw John’s book for what it is: a sardonic take on our times and culture.” STRAIGHT TO HELL: True Tales of Deviance, Debauchery, and Billion-Dollar Deals by John LeFevre was acquired by Morgan Entrekin and senior editor Jamison Stoltz. The book is scheduled to be published in November 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.