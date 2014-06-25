The Goldman Sachs Elevator Guide To Flying Like A Boss

Check in early. Stay hydrated. Bring hand sanitizer. Consolidate credit card and hotel points.

Thanks Condé Nast or USA Today; should I be taking notes? The only thing missing are the words ‘life hack.’

Simply put, there’s nothing glamorous or exciting about commercial air travel, especially domestically in the US. Although sitting between a Lager Lout and a ginger Scouse on an EasyJet flight from Luton Airport to Barcelona is hardly any better — except that you end up in Barcelona, instead of in Cleveland.

So I thought I’d share with you the accumulated wisdom of my years spent traversing the globe — a definitive guide to make air travel palatable for you and those around you:

Don’t fly an airline where your checked bags might cost more than your seat.

No first class selfies.

Only use Frequent Flyer miles for upgrades or international flights. Using 60,000 miles to get to Philly is like throwing a bag of kittens in a river.

If they have Wi-Fi, don’t use it. You’ll end up doing exactly what you do at your desk. Watch a movie. Read a book. Tune out and shut off.

If you have checked baggage, when you land, stop at a bar and have a drink on your way to baggage claim.

Unless you are flying first class international, never eat the food, period.

If the flight is less than four hours and you have to relieve your bowels, then you are an idiot.

If you get stuck with a middle seat, take the next flight.

If you are afraid of flying, listen to Britney Spears on takeoff. You’ll be fine; no one is destined to die like that.

Pre-gaming with Bloody Mary’s sounds awesome, but the sodium is a killer at high altitude.

Be nice to the stewardess; she got drunk and passed out at the Midway Hotel in Newark last night.

Take advantage of the #1 rule of air travel: no matter what time it is, it’s always acceptable to drink.

If there is a male steward, always keep your seat belt buckled. You don’t want him with his hands in your lap when you are passed out before landing.

I already have enough friends, don’t f*cking talk to me. And I don’t want your business card either.

Unless it’s to a remote island, the word “Connection” should not appear on your itinerary.

Have the stewardess fill up the water glass with wine too, or just ask her for two glasses. You’ll be doing her a favour.

Never drive yourself to the airport when your flight is over two hours. Odds are, you’ll be getting off the return flight smashed.

When flying internationally, befriend one of the male stewards. They know the best clubs and how to get drugs.

When you squeeze by me, don’t give me “the arse” or “the crotch”; just don’t get up. If you must, allow me time to move into the aisle to make way for you.

Louis Vuitton in Economy class. No matter how you look at it, your priorities are screwed up.

The easiest way to figure out if a girl is marriage material is if she brings a hair dryer in her suitcase. You know she’s never seen the inside of a Four Seasons.

Don’t ever Facebook check-in at a lounge. Willy Loman would get lounge access today.

Sorry HTO, ACK, and MVY, if it’s got propellers, it doesn’t count as a private plane.

Spare change should never be the reason for holding up the security line.

The exit row is first class for poor people.

No one knows this, but if you wear dark, pleated, and cuffed slacks with a golf shirt, you drink for free. (There can be no other explanation for this airport fashion phenomenon.)

Don’t ask me to switch seats with you, unless you are offering me a better seat.

Don’t leave home without your (prescription) Ciprofloxacin… and Ambien, Xanax, and Klonopin.

John LeFevre is the creator of the @GSElevator Twitter feed and the author of the soon-to-be-released Straight To Hell: True Tales of Deviance, Debauchery, and Billion-Dollar Deals.

More from GSElevator:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.