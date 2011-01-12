Goldman Presents 10 Reasons To Feel Confident About The Recovery

Photo: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs, along with many banks on Wall Street, have turned incredibly bullish on the prospects for the U.S. economy.Just last week the bank’s chief economist, Jan Hatzius, spelled out why he think the U.S. is going to boom in 2011. Now we have the charts to back up his opinions.



Goldman’s bullishness centre’s on their belief that the jobless recovery actually isn’t that much of a threat, that manufacturing continues to grow, the consumer is about to spring back to life, and the Fed will do everything it can to make sure things run smoothly.

Not a bad combination to back up their S&P target of 1500 for 2011.

