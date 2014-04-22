Here Are Goldman Sachs' Forecasts For Everything

Markets are somewhat in limbo today. There’s no major market-moving economic data being released and much of the world is off observing Easter Monday.

Earnings season will heat up later this week with Microsoft, Apple, and McDonald’s all announcing Q1 financial results.

Meanwhile, the stock markets are near all-time highs.

With all of that in mind, here are Goldman Sachs’ current forecasts for the U.S. economy and every major financial asset class in the world. It comes from David Kostin’s new US Weekly Kickstart note.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.