Goldman Sachs Earnings Disaster: EPS And Revenue Miss On Plunge In Trading Income

A very grim earnings report from Goldman Sachs, which speaks volumes about the state of the bank, the collapse in risk appetite, and anemic trading volumes on Wall Street



EPS of $1.85 is well below estimates of $2.30.

Revenue of $7.28 fell sharply short of $8.2 billion estimates.

The stock is off over 3% in the pre-market.

A major collapse in fixed income commodities and currency trading income is to blame.

Net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $1.60 billion, 53% lower than the second quarter of 2010, reflecting significantly lower results in mortgages, commodities and interest rate products. High levels of uncertainty and decreased levels of liquidity during the quarter contributed to difficult market-making conditions, particularly in mortgages and commodities, and prompted the firm to operate at generally lower levels of risk. In addition, net revenues in currencies decreased slightly and net revenues in credit products were essentially unchanged compared with the second quarter of 2010. During the quarter, Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution operated in a challenging environment reflecting broad market concerns and uncertainty, which led to slightly lower levels of activity. The effect of these macro concerns was more pronounced within the firm’s Asian and European franchises.

Lloyd Blankfein can barely conceal his depression:

“During the second quarter, the operating environment was more difficult given global macro- economic concerns,” said Lloyd C. Blankfein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, certain of our businesses had disappointing results as we reduced our market risk in response to attempting to manage fluctuations in prices and market liquidity. Despite these challenges, we continued to address our clients’ needs through our strong global franchise and are well positioned to respond as economic conditions and sentiment improve.”

You can find the full release here >

