Goldman Sachs Workers Are Being Stalked By Violent Animal Activists

Goldman Sachs is being picketed by hard-core animal activists, and one of it’s execs is pretty much being tormented outside his Washington home.The bank has stoked the ire of two groups – Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelty (SHAC) and Defenders of Animal Rights Today and Tomorrow (DARTT) – because they say one of Goldman’s clients, Huntingdon Life Sciences, mistreats and kills dogs for medical research.



SHAC members have previously been convicted of bombings, baseball bat attacks and stalking, according to Courthouse News Service.

Goldman has had to file an injunction to try and stop the activists from harassing and threatening the bank’s workers.

The protesters march outside the bank’s offices brandishing signs that say the bank is responsible for the murder and torture of dogs and other animals. Apparently the activists even accosted a pregnant Goldman Sachs-er as she walked into the office one morning.

From Courthouse News Servcie,

[M]embers have engaged SHAC and DARTT have engaged “in loud and obnoxious demonstrations not only at the building that houses GS’s office in the District of Columbia, but also at the residence of plaintiff Michael Paese (head of Government Relations) and his neighbours.”

Paese says he’s been harassed at his home by SHAC demonstrators who blow bullhorns ‘right outside his front door’ and accuse him of earning ‘blood money’ and ‘torturing puppies.’ Paese says he’s a devoted dog owner and would never hurt an animal”… In fact, he says the protesters “frighten his two beagles.”

