Here Are The Three Key Points Goldman Is Using In Its defence

Goldman Sachs has released its defence against the SEC’s charges from September 25, 2009, and it targets three key points of the government’s case.



In this portion, Goldman is clarifying that any investor involved in this ABACUS transaction would be well aware that parties were shorting and longing the deal. These are normal actions, and need no particular notice.

Goldman then clarifies that ACA was well aware of the deal, chose the mortgages involved, and bought into the deal. ACA was therefore clearly satisfied with their work, and buyers had no reason to think that they weren’t.

Finally, if you were buying into the ABACUS deal, you had all the information made public to you about the underlying assets, which you could choose to review. Choosing not to review that information about underlying mortgages is not the fault of Goldman Sachs, but of the buyer.

