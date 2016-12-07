GOLDMAN: Here are our biggest fears for 2017

David Kostin, the chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, thinks there is good news coming in 2017, but investors shouldn’t be complacent.

Kostin and his team project that the S&P 500 will rise to 2,400 next year, though a late sell-off will bring the index down to 2,300 by year-end. Still, even that latter figure is a nearly 100 points above where the index stands today.

This solid outlook, however, does come with some caveats. As part of a note detailing their 2017 projections, Kostin and company pointed out three things that scare them and could weigh down markets.

The three fears are:

While these aren’t necessarily the base case for Kostin, it’s always good to keep an eye on what could go wrong in order to avoid pitfalls.

