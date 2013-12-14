Here Are The Answers To The Nerdiest Crossword Puzzle Of All Time

Goldman Sachs analysts have scoured through a year’s worth of charts to put together a killer crossword puzzle, connecting the bank’s “key investment themes, and the implications of these for companies, sectors and countries.”

“What also fascinates us is the flow of people, goods, ideas and capital around the world,” say Goldman analysts Hugo Scott-Gall and Sumana Manohar. “As we highlight in our companion end of the year piece, there are common threads that run through these ideas including the potency of innovation that can disrupt business models and blur sector boundaries, falling rents to labour, and the broadly disinflationary consequences of many of these themes.”

The puzzle, we imagine, will be a challenge to complete.

UPDATE: Scroll down for answers.

ANSWERS:

