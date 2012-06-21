Goldman Sachs COO Gary Cohn Was Watching Jamie Dimon's Congressional Hearings For One Thing

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Bloomberg TV’s Erik Schatzker is hanging out on the top floor of Goldman Sachs today doing a rare interview with the banks COO, Gary Cohn.A lot of times these things can be pretty boring with bank execs throwing out generic responses to prepared questions. We’ve got to hand it to Bloomberg though, we heard something interesting within the first three minutes of the interview.



Schatzker dug right in and asked Cohn about Jamie Dimon’s appearances before Congress to answer for JP Morgan’s $2 billion trading loss. There was no schadenfreude.

“It’s not good for us to have JP Morgan going through this,” he said. “At the end of the day there’s a fundamental group of players in this industry, and it’s best if we’re all well respected, well regarded, and well thought of.”

That said: He did watch a little bit of the Congressional testimony. Why? Because he wanted to see where politicians (and others) stood on Dodd-Frank. It wasn’t hard to get an idea from the questions people were asking and the comments they were making.

