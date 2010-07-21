Check Out Goldman's Bullish 12-Month Guide To Commodities

After yesterday’s mediocre earnings from Goldman Sachs, you’ve got every reason not to take this 12-month outlook as gospel. There’s also the fact that Goldman’s top trades for 2010 were mostly bad advice so far. And you always know Goldman could be trading against you.



But Goldman’s outlook is still the one you really want to see.

The big picture is long for equities and long for commodities. We’ve got Goldman’s comments on every major commodity (via Dian Chu).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.