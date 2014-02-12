Goldman Sachs Apologized For Giving Out Nail Files And Mirrors At A Women's Coding Event

It seems Goldman Sachs may have missed the mark when handing out swag bags to attendees of a Harvard women’s coding conference — WECode — last week, which Goldman sponsored.

In the bags were Goldman Sachs nail files and cosmetic mirrors.

At least one attendee found the gift off-putting, reports the New York Times.

According to the Times, Goldman also provided T-shirts and key chains to hold headphone cords. The firm was encouraged to bring “goodies that would appeal to a female audience.”

Here is a picture from Instagram, taken by an attendee of the conference:

“Not sure if this is #sexyfeminism or gender stereotyping,” the caption reads.

Goldman has since apologized for the gifts.

“We are strong supporters of efforts to recruit and retain women in technology. We apologise if the gifts gave anyone offence,” a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman said in a statement to the Times.

