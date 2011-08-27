Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Among Banks In New York Evacuation Zone

As hurricane Irene churns up the East Coast toward New York City, Mayor Michael Bloomberg has issued the first ever mandatory evacuation for the city’s low-lying areas.



Those who are in zone A, which are the areas most likely to face the brunt of the storm’s wind and flooding, will have to evacuate by 5 p.m. Saturday.

That includes Goldman Sachs’ headquarters at 200 West St. and Citigroup’s TriBeCa offices on 388 Greenwich St.

One Citigroup employee told us they were being blasted with emails today about the evacuation.

Other financial firms such as Nomura Securities, RBC Capital Markets have offices in zone A as well. The New York Mercantile Exchange is also in the evacuation zone.

UPDATE 1: According to a source, everyone is out at Goldman. Meanwhile, traders are still on the floor at Deutsche Bank.

UPDATE 2: Another source says Goldman is sending some traders to its Chicago offices in preparation for Monday. Several Citigroup employees at the TriBeCa offices are prepared to work remotely on Monday.

Let us know if you know of anymore.

Citigroup’s TriBeca office and Goldman’s office are both in zone A.

Photo: nyc.gov/mayor

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.