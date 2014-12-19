Take Goldman Sachs' Christmas Crossword And Find Out How Well You Remember 2014

How well do you remember the most important financial and economic events of 2014? You’ve got the chance to find out now: Goldman Sachs’ end-of-year crossword just came out, and it’s great, again.

Last year’s effort by Goldman was described as “the nerdiest crossword puzzle of all time“. Here’s hoping that this year’s can top that.

So if you know your deflation from your disinflation, and remember why Pari Passu and Petro Poroshenko made the news for different reasons this year, give it a go (answers below).

And here are your clues. They’re related to different Goldman ‘Top of Mind’ notes sent through the year, but you can definitely get them without any help.

Scroll down a little further to get the answers for this year. No cheating:

