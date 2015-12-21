This amazing Goldman Sachs chart shows how tech companies have come to dominate the world

Goldman Sachs released a huge note full of great charts for clients, including an end-of-year financial crossword.

One of the more eye-catching graphics is of the top 20 companies by size, charted for the past 10 years.

It shows how 2015 marked the first time the top three largest companies in the world were all technology firms.

As the falling oil price pushed Exxon Mobil dropped out of the top three for the first time, Microsoft took its place.

Here’s the top 10:

The top 10 is dominated by tech companies, which take five spots. The chart also shows the decline of the financial sector, which had three companies in the top 10 before the 2008 crisis. This year, Wells Fargo is the only bank.

Here’s the bottom 10:

