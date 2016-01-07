Goldman Sachs says British people don't want to drive cars anymore

Jim Edwards
For people growing up 20 years ago, it was a time-honoured right of passage: The day you finally passed your driving test. If you saved up enough money, maybe you could get your own second-hand Ford Capri.

Not anymore.

Teenagers are increasingly disinterested in learning to drive, according to data from Goldman Sachs.

The investment bank prepared this chart — based on stats from the Department of Transport — showing that younger British people are much less likely to apply for a driving licence, compared to their parents. Goldman suggests that the problem is that the average amount of time people in the UK waste in congested traffic is about 150 hours a year — twice the number than in the US. The average Londoner wastes 250 hours a year in traffic.

That, combined with online delivery (like Deliveroo and Just Eat) and ride-sharing services (like Uber), have made getting your own car a lot less appealing for da yoofs. In the 1990s, nearly half of teenagers had licenses. Now, only a third do. There has been a marked decline in licence-holding for everyone under 40.

Old people, however, still love to drive.

Here’s the chart:

