Goldman Sachs‘ CFO David Viniar is saying it’s “unrealistic” for the firm to give up its bank holding status and won’t be changing any time soon.



Viniar does not expect change in Fed regulating company, he also added.

The comments were just made at a conference, and were reported by Dow Jones via CNBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.