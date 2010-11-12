Catering Company Is Accused Of Being Racist Ever Since It Started Working For Goldman Sachs

The caterer of Lloyd Blankfein’s dreams.

Goldman Sachs is embroiled in a fierce row between one of Britain’s biggest unions and Aramark, the company which caters for the investment bank at its swanky art deco London office, the Independent reports.Unite – the union – says that Aramark, Goldman’s caterers, fired one of its workers for speaking up against racism by the company. And they want Goldman Sachs to make a stand.



From the Independent,

“Unite is calling on Goldman Sachs to investigate what we believe to be an act of victimisation in retaliation for our member speaking out about potential ongoing discrimination against black and ethnic minority workers since Aramark took over the Goldman Sachs Contract in September 2008.

“Goldman Sachs must intervene as their contractor has failed to apply the standards it sets for its own employees in terms of equality and diversity.”

The union alleges that coincidentally, since Aramark began its Goldman gig, it has made several black workers redundant – despite increasing its headcount by 24.

So, as the caterers hired more people, the total number of ethnic minority workers slid from 94 to 88. All while Aramark hired 31 white workers.

Conclusion: working for Goldman Sachs has inspired racism at the catering company.

Unite had plans to picket Goldman’s Fleet Street office and distribute flyers to i-bankers as they stroll into work in the morning, but apparently the picket has been shelved for the time being.

Union workers’ plans always seem to fall through for one reason or another.

Goldman, for its part, prides itself on diversity and equality in the workplace, yet refused to comment on the clash.

