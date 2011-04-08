"Be A Sponge" And 15 More Career Tips From Goldman Sachs

The careers section on the Goldman Sachs website is a goldmine of helpful career advice from Wall Street’s top investment bank.



There is a list of fine pointers on what Papa Blankfein’s recruiters are looking for in their new crop – basically, you have to be a confident, standout superstar without an ounce of swagger. And best of all, there are one-liners from executives about what it takes to be a Goldmanite.

The Goldman careers website might be designed for the firm’s summer interns, but inside its four sub-sections – Do’s and Don’ts; Advice From Goldman Sachs Leaders; Network Like A Pro; Land the Offer – are useful career tips for everyone.

