Goldman Sachs Cancels Christmas

Goldman has canceled its corporate Christmas party.

Worse, they’ve also banned employees from funding their own parties, according to Investment News.

We understand why Goldman Sachs wants to keep a low-profile. Almost every bit of news about Goldman prompts outrage and the firm is still trying to figure out how to pay bonuses without provoking politicians and the public. They don’t want pictures of bankers raising champagne glasses getting loose.

This is the second year in a row that Goldman has killed the Christmas party.

“Melissa Daly, a spokeswoman, confirmed that Goldman will not host a Christmas party this year and that it didn’t hold one in 2008,” Jessica Toonkel Marquez reports for I.N. “She could not comment on whether the company is banning employees from holding their own parties.”

We wonder, however, whether taking a stance against one of America’s most beloved holidays is really a winner here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.