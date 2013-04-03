Goldman Sachs Has Become The Most Hipster Bank On Wall Street

Reuters/ Joshua RobertsGoldman Sachs is becoming the most hipster bank of Wall Street.



Why?

If you haven’t noticed, the investment banking giant has been involved in several cool projects in Brooklyn.

The latest one Goldman has been involved with is the revitalization of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, which The Gothamist recently identified the next neighbourhood hipsters will want to take over.

Anyway, according to a new video on the bank’s website, Goldman’s Urban Investment Group has been working with non-profit Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation to revitalize the historic shipyard.

Specifically, the bank has helped provide capital and find sources of financing for the non-profit to historically renovate Building 128.

Building 128, which is located in the heart of the shipyard, will be a hub for “creative class” driven manufacturing. Sounds pretty cool.

That’s not all Goldman has been involved with in Brooklyn either.

The bank also recently backed Brooklyn Flea’s Crown Height’s food and beer hall and the Loews King Theatre in Flatbush.

Then, there’s the affordable housing project complete with a supermarket on the ground floor Goldman decided to build in Williamsburg instead of a luxury hotel it initially planned for the site.

The biggest hint, though, is that Goldman’s CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who is looking hip these days with his new beard, actually has Brooklyn roots. He grew up in a project there called the Linden Houses.

Next thing you know they’ll be rocking flannel at 200 West.

