It Pays To Be In Crisis-Ridden Stocks Right Now

Goldman Sachs (GS) and British Petroleum (BP) are in the green today, as the rest of the market tanks, and even the rest of their industry peers tank.



Goldman Sachs appears to be holding up on talk of an SEC settlement in the works in regards to its latest scandal. BP’s strength today looks like a reasonable sign that the market’s gulf oil crisis concerns have run their course for now.

