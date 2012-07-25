When The Water Turned Yellow At Goldman Some Bank Employees Started Hoarding Bottled Water From Each Other

Photo: risager on flickr

Now here’s a strange example of Wall Street greed at its finest… Dealbook’s William Alden reports that earlier this month the water at Goldman Sach’s 200 West Street offices turned yellowish in colour and employees were advised in an internal memo not to drink it.



As a result, some Goldmanites were squirrelling away bottled water that was being stored in the bank’s pantries.

From Dealbook:

“People were hoarding water,” said one employee, who asked not to be identified because she was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter. “People would take two, three bottles of water at a time rather than just take one.”

SEE ALSO: Check Out All The Cool Stuff That’s Hidden Behind Goldman Sachs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.