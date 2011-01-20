TIPSTER Confirms Tomorrow Is The Big Day At Goldman Sachs

We hear from tipsters inside the bank that as predicted Goldman will announce firmwide bonuses tomorrow.



Bankers were told this morning by their bosses that yes, they’d get the good news tomorrow.

The firm will pay out $15.3 billion in compensation – down 5% from last year, which barely reflects the firm’s 2010 revenue slump, which fell 13%.

It’s been a shocker of a week for the firm, beginning with failure of the Facebook deal for its U.S clients.

Hopefully tomorrow’s compensation announcements will put a smile on their faces, though one Goldmanite tells us that bankers are non-plussed about the mediocre earnings.

