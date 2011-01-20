17 Awesome Toys That Goldmanites Should Buy With The $430,000 They're Getting Paid This Year

Tomorrow is bonus day at Goldman Sachs, and though we don’t know the exact portion of the compensation package that is actual bonus money, we know the average dollar amount that employees will be taking to the bank: $430,700.
With that in mind, we thought we’d offer some ideas for those Goldmanites who’ll want to reward themselves by splashing out on a new toy or a new item of Gekko-style clothing.
Whether you lust after Ferragamo shoes, diamonds, private jets or something nice to pour your celebratory cognac in, we’ve got the gift for you!
These gift ideas are based on:
1. What we’ve heard from bankers themselves
2. Gift suggestions offered by Bloomberg Markets’ MLUX service.
3. And a few cool things that Clusterstock stumbled across in our online travels.
The banker staple. Suggested by: Wall Streeters.
Demure enough for the office, with that infamous red sole: office on the top, party on the bottom. Suggested by: Wall Streeters.
Play Pacman and Space Invaders while you play your iPod full blast. About $18,000 from Pinel and Pinel. Suggested by: Clusterstock
Piguet watches have been worn on this wrists of bankers for decades. Disclaimer: this one is $670,000. But you can get others for much less. Suggested by: Bloomberg Markets.
This fly-back Chronograph watch is 18 carat white gold. Price between $15,000 and $50,000. Suggested by: Bloomberg Markets.
If you always wanted to own a private jet, but can't afford it yourself, NetJets, which offers fractional Jet ownership, is the perfect gift. Suggested by: Bloomberg Markets.
Suggested by: Wall Streeters.
Suggested by: Wall Streeters.
This high-tech bed 'includes a large frame capable of becoming a private sanction with exterior blinds that could shelter you in for a restful sleep.' There's a built-in entertainment system with a console for gaming and entertainment, a PC, and a high-def TV projector - all of which is controllable via a central automation system. Suggested by: Clusterstock after we saw it on Trader Daily.
The new Too Big To Fail. Suggested by: Clusterstock
The keys are made of sapphire. A click of a button connects you to a personal concierge service. It costs about $8,000. Suggested by: Clusterstock
For the Goldmanite who can't choose between a cell or watch for Christmas: Ulysse Nardin Chairman Hybrid
This phone has a fingerprint reader for owner identification. The maker says its 'a luxury smart phone with watch DNA.' Suggested by: Clusterstock
Suggested by: Clusterstock
Is your Wall Streeter stuck in the 80s? Then we have the perfect gift.
Suggested by: Everyone.
We're guessing these guys are going to be able to buy themselves something pretty nice with their bonus...
