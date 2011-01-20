17 Awesome Toys That Goldmanites Should Buy With The $430,000 They're Getting Paid This Year

Tomorrow is bonus day at Goldman Sachs, and though we don’t know the exact portion of the compensation package that is actual bonus money, we know the average dollar amount that employees will be taking to the bank: $430,700.



With that in mind, we thought we’d offer some ideas for those Goldmanites who’ll want to reward themselves by splashing out on a new toy or a new item of Gekko-style clothing.

Whether you lust after Ferragamo shoes, diamonds, private jets or something nice to pour your celebratory cognac in, we’ve got the gift for you!

These gift ideas are based on:

1. What we’ve heard from bankers themselves

2. Gift suggestions offered by Bloomberg Markets’ MLUX service.

3. And a few cool things that Clusterstock stumbled across in our online travels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.