17 Awesome Toys That Goldmanites Should Buy With The $430,000 They're Getting Paid This Year

Katya Wachtel
Tomorrow is bonus day at Goldman Sachs, and though we don’t know the exact portion of the compensation package that is actual bonus money, we know the average dollar amount that employees will be taking to the bank: $430,700.

With that in mind, we thought we’d offer some ideas for those Goldmanites who’ll want to reward themselves by splashing out on a new toy or a new item of Gekko-style clothing.

Whether you lust after Ferragamo shoes, diamonds, private jets or something nice to pour your celebratory cognac in, we’ve got the gift for you!

These gift ideas are based on:

1. What we’ve heard from bankers themselves

2. Gift suggestions offered by Bloomberg Markets’ MLUX service.

3. And a few cool things that Clusterstock stumbled across in our online travels.

For the male Goldmanite who loves Wall Street: A pair of Ferragamo shoes

The banker staple. Suggested by: Wall Streeters.

For the female Goldmanite who needs her shoes to multi-task: Christian Louboutin Pumps

Demure enough for the office, with that infamous red sole: office on the top, party on the bottom. Suggested by: Wall Streeters.

For the Goldmanite who misses the 80s: The Arcade 80 Trunk

Play Pacman and Space Invaders while you play your iPod full blast. About $18,000 from Pinel and Pinel. Suggested by: Clusterstock

For the male Goldmanite who idolizes Gekko: Piguet Watch

Piguet watches have been worn on this wrists of bankers for decades. Disclaimer: this one is $670,000. But you can get others for much less. Suggested by: Bloomberg Markets.

For the female Goldmanite who doesn't mind a diamond or two: A Parmigiani Watch

This fly-back Chronograph watch is 18 carat white gold. Price between $15,000 and $50,000. Suggested by: Bloomberg Markets.

For the Goldmanite who's always wanted a Private Jet: NetJets

If you always wanted to own a private jet, but can't afford it yourself, NetJets, which offers fractional Jet ownership, is the perfect gift. Suggested by: Bloomberg Markets.

For the Goldmanite who has watched every banker movie and memorized the outfits: An Hermes Tie

Suggested by: Wall Streeters.

For the female Goldmanite who wants a gift from Hermes but a tie isn't an option: An Hermes Belt

Suggested by: Wall Streeters.

For the Goldmanite who works and sleeps, then works again: Hi-Can Fidelity Canopy Bed

This high-tech bed 'includes a large frame capable of becoming a private sanction with exterior blinds that could shelter you in for a restful sleep.' There's a built-in entertainment system with a console for gaming and entertainment, a PC, and a high-def TV projector - all of which is controllable via a central automation system. Suggested by: Clusterstock after we saw it on Trader Daily.

For the Goldmanite who is secretly a hipster out of the office: A Ralph Lauren plaid suitcase.

Dresscode: Business-hipster. Suggested by: Clusterstock after we saw it on Esquire.

For the Goldmanite who likes to read: All The Devils Are Here

The new Too Big To Fail. Suggested by: Clusterstock

For the Goldmanite who loves phones: The Vertu Constellation Quest

The keys are made of sapphire. A click of a button connects you to a personal concierge service. It costs about $8,000. Suggested by: Clusterstock

For the Goldmanite who can't choose between a cell or watch for Christmas: Ulysse Nardin Chairman Hybrid

This phone has a fingerprint reader for owner identification. The maker says its 'a luxury smart phone with watch DNA.' Suggested by: Clusterstock

For the Goldmanite who loves cognac (and sleek design): Rikke Hagen Wobble Cognac Glasses

Suggested by: Clusterstock

For the Goldmanite that travels: The Tumi Universal adaptor

Is your Wall Streeter stuck in the 80s? Then we have the perfect gift.

For the Goldmanite who can't decide on a gift but wants something anyway: the iPad.

Suggested by: Everyone.

