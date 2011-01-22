Goldmanites Are Already Whining About Their Bonuses

Goldman Sachsers found out their bonus packages yesterday and not surprisingly, with numbers lower than previous years – 5% lower to be exact – there was disappointment in the air around West St yesterday.



One Goldmanite told John Carney at NetNet that his or her bonus was: “Totally meh.”

And others, who were clearly more offended by their reward, decided to drink their troubles away,

“Goldman has finally come down to earth,” one Goldmanite lamented while tilting back a drink at a downtown bar last night.

“That’s bull—-. They’re just crushing us into the ground,” another replied.

And apparently within Goldman HQ itself, apart from the requisite verbal grumbles, there was some slamming of office doors.

