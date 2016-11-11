LLOYD BLANKFEIN: Jamie Dimon as Treasury Secretary would kill 2 birds with one stone

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is on board with the idea of Jamie Dimon as Treasury Secretary.

CNBC reported earlier Thursday that President-elect Donald Trump may ask Dimon, who is the CEO of JPMorgan, to take on the role.

“Wow, terrific,” Blankfein said in a conversation with The New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Conference Thursday.

“Look there’s certainly attractive aspects to that — I can think of a couple,” Blankfein said.

“He’d be a great Treasury Secretary, and he’s been a terrific competitor. And I’d say in that one move we could kill two birds with one stone!”

Dimon, 60, has been CEO of JPMorgan since 2005, while Blankfein, 62, took the reins of Goldman Sachs in 2006.

Blankfein last month said he was supporting Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton, in her bid for president.

